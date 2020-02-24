FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Franklin PD arrested a Lebanon man with a gun in his car who was driving under the influence, didn't stop for police, and wrecked.
Police say they tried to stop 23-year-old Justin Newman on I-65 just before 3:15AM, and he sped away. Officers say they received a call a short while later, saying a car had crashed through a fence on Goose Creek Bypass.
When they got to the location, they determined Newman was the driver who had fled earlier, and that he was driving impaired.
Police also spotted a handgun in the opening between the driver's seat and center console.
They arrested Newman on felony evading, DUI, and possession of a firearm while impaired. He's out on $3,000 bond, and has a court appearance date of March 5th.
