FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Franklin Police arrested a 20-year-old woman on a number of charges after a crash early Monday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Mallory Station Road and Mallory Lane at 1:30 Monday morning, where witnesses had found a car that had run off the road, striking a pole.
The witnesses told police that the driver was seen getting out of the car and entering another vehicle, and leaving the crash.
A short time later, Franklin officers found the second vehicle, driven by the relative of 20-year-old Anamaria Sharp.
Police were able to determine that Sharp had used a fake ID they had found inside the wrecked car to purchase alcohol earlier in the evening.
She was arrested on charges of DUI, using a false ID, underage consumption of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash, and failure to report a crash. She is also charged with violation of Tennessee's implied consent law, where anyone operating a vehicle consents to blood alcohol level testing, by breathalyzer or blood test. When a driver refuses the testing, they are charged.
Sharp is out on $3,500 bond, and has a September 26th court appearance.
