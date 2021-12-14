FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning regarding an assault that occurred in the Broadview area.
Deputies are looking for Andrew Gregory White. According to a report, White weighs in at about 175lbs.
In the photo above, he is wearing a camouflage hoodie.
Officials say that White should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 931-962-0123, Franklin County Communications at 931-967-23341, or 911.
