FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Some ducklings got separated from their mother and the officers from the Franklin Police Department were able to step in and help with the reunion.
The ducklings wandered into a storm drain. But, the police were on hand to rescue them.
There’s something fowl about this arrest 🤣 The Officer’s moving them a little closer to mama and a little further from the storm drain they were just rescued out of 🦆 🐥 🐥 🐥 🐥 pic.twitter.com/X6Ime93qJg— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) April 27, 2020
The video has been viewed over 1,800 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.