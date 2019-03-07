FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Have you ever wondered how the daily pollen count is determined in Middle Tennessee?
The pollen counter at the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center is placed outside in the morning hours. It uses clear rods to collect pollen and is brought in around noon to begin the count.
The counting is done under a microscope.
Allergists and mangers at the clinic said this method is definitely old school, but it’s very helpful determining how to help people cope with their allergies.
“If a patient comes in and they’re having symptoms, we can kind of pinpoint what the cause is by what pollen is showing up on our count that day,” said Stephanie Hix with The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center.
“The first thing that comes out is going to be tree. We generally start out with cedar and pine. Those are the first two. We’ll start to see sneak peaks this time of the year.”
As soon as the pollen is counted, an email is sent to the News4 meteorologists, who share the pollen counts with the viewers.
