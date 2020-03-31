FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — A nursing home in Franklin has reported a "small number" of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
NHC HealthCare Franklin said the patients were isolated when the symptoms first occurred. It is unclear how serious the cases are.
Tim Shelly, the Regional Vice President of NHC's Metro Nashville Region, said any employees that have begun experiencing COVID-19 symptoms were instructed not to come to work.
"I recognize that the uncertainty around COVID-19, and now confirmed cases within the Center, may cause concern among our patients, partners and family members," Shelly wrote in a statement. "Good people are working without pause to provide guidance and resources, share the latest information and make decisions with a single end in mind – safeguarding the health and wellbeing [sic] of everyone concerned."
This is the latest case of COVID-19 to hit a nursing home in the Mid-state. In Gallatin, multiple people died and scores were hospitalized after a COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
