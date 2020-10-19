FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- “Such gross negligence and you don’t have the courtesy to say hey we’re sorry that it happened,” said Stanley Berry, talking about the two holes made in his home from the construction site behind his home.
The incident took place on October 1, but since then Berry says he’s only heard from the contractor once and an insurance adjuster was out at his home last week.
“It’s really sickening to me that you can put so many people at risk, not only the property but the lives that could have been affected,” Berry said.
The rock and mud balls were a result of a blasting at the construction site where they didn’t use a blasting mat. After that, the Department of Commerce and Insurance received at least four complaints about the “flyrock” situation and one additional complaint for vibration due to the blasting.
One of the “flyrock” complaints came from George Leffler, Berry’s next-door neighbor.
“For insurance purposes and stuff, we’re kind of got our hands tied right now because we can’t repair it until they make their what they want to do,” Leffler said.
He showed News4 the two holes in his house. One in the dining room right above where his wife typically sits and another in their bedroom closet. “We’ve cleaned up most of this but that’s the hole up there and that’s our sprinkler system so that’s how close that came,” said Leffler.
Though the insurance adjuster came by, Berry and Leffler are concerned that they haven’t heard from the contractor again or the adjuster, and they say they’ve never heard from the developer Crescent Homes.
“I would settle for a letter saying, ‘Hey sorry that it happened’ but even more than that I would like for them to just acknowledge what they’re putting myself and my neighbors through,” said Berry.
News4 reached out the Nashville branch of Crescent Homes and were referred to the corporate marketing number. Their voicemail box was full and did not reply to a request for comment from email.
We did get in touch with the Nitro Group’s Curt Harakas who the neighbors say went around to the homes the day after the blast.
He says he turned it over to his insurance company and couldn’t comment further because it was still an ongoing investigation. Harakas also had no timeline of when the homes will be fixed or when they’ll hear from the insurance adjuster again.
“Obviously, the end result is, if we have to we’ll get legal. We just don’t want to go that route. We’ve all got other things to do besides get attorneys and stuff involved,” said Leffler.
Ultimately, both would like to see more compassion and open communication about how their homes will become whole again.
Berry commented, “After not even putting down a blast mat when you did the blast to then, about a week, being allowed to continue to go right back to blasting with the same group that was doing it just seems asinine, that’s such gross negligence would not be met with a higher reprimand.”
