FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Sunday marked a year since Jamarcus Esmon was gunned down on Edgewood Boulevard in Franklin.

A reward for information in the case has grown to $15,000. Flyers are now posted all over the Franklin neighborhood where it happened.

"My son, that's my baby. It hurts. It really hurts,” Denise Floyd, Jamarcus Esmon’s mother said.

Every day is different for Denise Floyd. Some days she's angry and others she’s sad. "I don't know what the problem was. I don't know what this was about, but no one should be out here just killing somebody,” Floyd said.

Franklin police said her son, Jamarcus, was shot and killed on Edgewood Boulevard. A memorial is still in place where it happened.

"He had like an infectious laugh. It's amazing. I think that's what I miss the most,” Floyd said.

So far, no one has been arrested for the 26-year-old's murder. It's been a year without answers for the family including Jamarcus' 4-year-old daughter. That's why his mom continues to speak up.

"If he can't get justice for himself, it's up to me, his family. Somebody has to do it,” Floyd said.

Franklin police offered a $5,000 reward in the case. Now, it's grown to $15,000 after Governor Bill Lee's contribution.

Governor Lee’s office said state law allows the governor to issue a reward in certain cases. This year's family vacation included a butterfly release for Jamarcus. It was a way to honor his life surrounded by those who loved him most.

"Just with all of us being here, we can lean on each other,” Floyd said.

If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000.