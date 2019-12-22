MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet have apprehended an armed and dangerous man out of Franklin who shot at his estranged wife.
#MtJuliet officers just apprehended Gabriel Jordan after a test automated license plate recognition camera (ALPR) alerted on the vehicle that he fled from Franklin in after firing shots at his estranged wife. He is now in our custody and will be transferred back to Franklin. https://t.co/zAxtu8U8W8— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 22, 2019
Police say 35-year-old Gabriel Jordan was arrested after a test automated license plate recognition camera (ALPR) sent out an alert based on the car he was driving. The camera was able to recognize the car Jordan fled in from Franklin after he shot at his estranged wife.
Jordan is in Mt. Juliet Police custody and will be transferred back to Franklin.
