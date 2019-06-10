NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Franklin man has pleaded guilty to three counts of impersonating a deputy US Marshal and making a false statement.
According to US Attorney Don Cochran's Office, 50-year-old Tooraj Sohrabi Sedeh was arrested when a Deputy US Marshal was at home and observed Sedeh walking out of a store wearing a shirt with US Marshals Service markings, including embroidered markings, patches and collar insignia. Sedeh was also observed to have a badge holder on a neck chain with a USMS patch attached to it and was wearing a holstered firearm and handcuffs on his hip.
The Deputy Marshal followed Sedeh from the store and asked him if he worked for the US Marshals Service. Sedeh answered yes and stated he was assigned to the Nashville office.
Sedeh was asked to produce his credentials and stated that he did not have them. The Deputy US Marshal then identified himself and upon further inquiry, Sedeh stated he worked for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and was also a “freelance” bail bondsman and had worked for Grumpy’s Bail Bonds. These claims were found to be false and Sedeh had no affiliation with these agencies or the USMS.
The Deputy US Marshal also observed Sedeh’s vehicle to have a law enforcement association sticker on it and shirts hanging inside with law enforcement insignias as well as ballistic vest carriers with US Marshal insignias attached.
On November 28, 2018, the US Marshals Service executed a federal search warrant at Sedeh’s home in Franklin and recovered a variety of clothing items marked with USMS insignias and other law enforcement tactical and service equipment.
Sedeh also impersonated a Deputy US Marshal on other occasions, including between September 28, 2018 and October 4, 2018; on November 15, 2018; and between November 25, 2018 and December 10, 2018.
Sedeh faces up to three years in prison on each count of impersonation and up to five years in prison for making false statements and a $250,000 fine on each count when he is sentenced on October 21, 2019.
