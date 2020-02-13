Corzell Esmon
Courtesy: Franklin PD

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – A Franklin man has been arrested after assaulting his ex-girlfriend and another woman Friday night.

Police say officers responded to a Franklin home after 44-year-old Corzell Esmon hit his ex-girlfriend in the face and then hit a second woman in the head after she came to his ex-girlfriend’s aid.

Esmon left the home before officers arrived but was found Monday and arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of assault and is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Esmon is a convicted felon and is due in court on Feb. 20.

 

