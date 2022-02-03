PRIMM SPRINGS, TN. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office charged a man late Thursday for shooting a WCSO Deputy.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Chandler Rowe attempted to stop a car for expired tags on Old Pinewood and Daugherty-Capley roads. However, the Williamson County Sheriffs Office said the driver, who was later identified as 35-year-old Samuel Bennett, would not stop and thus, began a pursuit.
Bennett fired three shots from an AR-15 at Rowe during the pursuit, hitting him in the shoulder. Bennett wrecked his car a short distance.
The Williamson County Sheriffs Office said EMS took Rowe to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, but he is expected to recover fully.
Bennett has been booked into the Williamson County Jail late Thursday following his release from the hospital on several charges including Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Evading Arrest, Unlawful Carrying/Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Property over $2,500, Driving on a Revoked/Suspended License and Violation of Registration law. His bond has been set at $875,000.
Rowe, who has been with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office for seven years, is assigned to the Patrol Division. He is also a K-9 Deputy.
