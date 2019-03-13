FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested on Tuesday night after a case of road rage on Interstate 65 in Williamson County.
William Jackson, 56, is accused of following a car into a gas station following an altercation on the interstate.
Jackson hit the man with his truck and knocked the man’s motorcycle over.
Jackson was charged with felony reckless endangerment and vandalism and will be appear in court on March 21.
