FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Due to a water line break that is affecting Franklin High's main campus, Franklin High will dismiss school at 1:30 today.
The high school is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.
Classes at the EIC will continue. The school will communicate regarding extra-curricular activities.
