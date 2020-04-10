WILLIAMSON COUNTY MAP

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson Medical Center is supporting Blood Assurance in its call for plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients to help current COVID-19 patients recover.

The use of the plasma to help critical COVID-19 cases is an investigational FDA treatment called convalescent plasma.

“Donated plasma could be a lifesaving gift for patients in critical condition while fighting the virus,” said Patti Walton, Director of Laboratory Services and Occupational Health at Williamson Medical Center. “While in its early stages, this groundbreaking therapy has the potential to accelerate the recovery of COVID-19 patients and ultimately save lives."

The donated plasma has antibodies that the patients produced to help fight off the virus, which can help attack the virus in another critical COVID-19 patient. Walton says convalescent plasma has been used before for new diseases with no vaccines or treatments yet available.

Fully recovered COVID-19 patients will need documentation of their diagnosis and must be symptom-free for either 28 days or 14 with a negative COVID-19 test. All donors must also pass standard blood donation requirements. 

Blood Assurance will be collecting plasma in Williamson County on Tuesdays.

Recovered COVID-19 individuals may donate plasma by completing the donor form and scheduling a donation appointment here. 

 

