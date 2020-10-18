WILLIAMSON CO, TN (WSMV) - Franklin residents were treated to a pleasant musical surprise this weekend.
Franklin High School's marching band took to the streets Saturday for a March-a-Thon to raise money during a tough year when the band's fundraising events have been cancelled.
The band also wanted to give something special to the Franklin community.
"One of the most important things we can teach our kids is to be there for our community and be there for our families, and that's what we're doing today," said Assistant Band Director Briana Vogt. "We're marching through and performing to the neighborhood and families, giving as much as we can give and giving students a performance opportunity."
You can also request a mini-concert from the band as part of the fundraiser. Over the next two weekends the band will march in more parade-style performances.
To learn more about the March-a-Thon click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.