FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin High School will be dismissing early on Tuesday due to air conditioning issues at the school.
Students will be leaving at 1:30 p.m. Buses will depart as soon as they arrive.
The school district said the maintenance staff is working to fix the issue, but they are not able to access the parts they need to make repairs at this time.
