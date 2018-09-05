FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin High School will be dismissing early again due to issues with the building's air conditioning.
Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to public information officer for Williamson County Schools, the part that crews needed to fix the AC units came in late Tuesday.
Students were dismissed at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday as the maintenance staff worked to fix the problem.
