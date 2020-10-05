Franklin fire
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters responded Monday morning to a fire that broke out in the driveway of a Franklin home and spread to its garage. 

The fire was reported in the 300 block of Keswick Grove Lane around 9:30 a.m. 

Fire officials tell us it appears the fire ignited when two cars were being jumped by using jumper cables. They believe the fire then spread to the garage of the home. 

Crews at the scene were continuing to investigate if the rest of the home was damaged by smoke and flames. 

No injuries were reported. 

