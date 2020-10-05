FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters responded Monday morning to a fire that broke out in the driveway of a Franklin home and spread to its garage.
The fire was reported in the 300 block of Keswick Grove Lane around 9:30 a.m.
Fire officials tell us it appears the fire ignited when two cars were being jumped by using jumper cables. They believe the fire then spread to the garage of the home.
Crews at the scene were continuing to investigate if the rest of the home was damaged by smoke and flames.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.