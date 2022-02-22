FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Twos and Fresh Flowers were wild today at a Boutique shop in Franklin. If you paid attention to the calendar, Tuesday is 2-22 in the year 2022. All of that made tulips the flower of choice at Garden Delights in Franklin.
Pretty flowers are always the staple inside Franklin's Garden Delights. The oddity of Tuesday made owner Steve McLellan wear a tutu.
"You know it just struck me, we’ll only experience this date once in our life,” McLellan said. “So, we have to be more aware to have 2-2-2-2 on Tuesday, and that's not going to happen again maybe never.”
Steve, a Picasso of the petal for 30 years around town, took advantage of today's date. His store is already full of beauty, so he decided to do a free beautiful thing.
“We decided we'd do two roses giveaway, one for you one to giveaway for a friend," he said. "We're also 22% offering any one in store item. Then, if you wear a tutu, you get a bonus item."
Newborns born today will someday appreciate that birthday too, filling out forms for the rest of their lives simply 2-22-22.
They'll never need to come up with a birthday costume either. For them no matter how long they go, tutus and flowers will never go out of style.
