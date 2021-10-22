Franklin Fire rescues HVAC worker after he became trapped in cooling tower

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters rescued an HVAC worker trapped in a Franklin building on Friday afternoon.
Fire officials said the unidentified worker was trapped inside the two-story cooling tower in the 4600 block of Carothers Parkway around 3:15 p.m.
Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Joe Polenzani said the worker entered the tower "without shutting off or locking out power to the unit."
"When the unit automatically turned on, the worker was struck by the blades of the rotating fan, causing him to fall and become trapped in a narrow space beneath the fan," Polenzani said on the Franklin Fire website.
Battalion Chief Joe Polenzani provides a quick update on a rescue of an HVAC worker that took place this afternoon in the cooling tower of a Carothers Pkwy. medical building. News release and photos to follow. pic.twitter.com/zebC36uTEm— Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) October 22, 2021
Polenzani said firefighters removed the fan blade and crossbar to help the worker. Williamson Medical Center EMS took the worker to the hospital in non-critical condition.
That building houses Williamson Medical Center Outpatient Imaging and other medical offices.
