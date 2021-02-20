FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Officials with the Franklin Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a serious sledding-related traumatic injury.
The incident occurred in the Forrest Crossing subdivision.
An ATV was used in order to bring a teenager to safety.
At this time, there is no information on what happened during this incident or the exact condition of the teenager.
While the snow lasts, information has been released on how to enjoy sledding while preventing accidents.
For the information on how to stay safe, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.