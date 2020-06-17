FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Chief Rocky Garzarek of the Franklin Fire Department has resigned, effective immediately.
City Administrator Eric Stuckey sent News4 the following statement he shared with the fire department on Chief Garzarek's resignation:
Fire Department Team,
I want to share with you directly that this afternoon Rocky Garzarek resigned effective immediately as Franklin Fire Chief. I appreciate Chief Garzarek’s 16 years of service to the City of Franklin and the many achievements of the department during this time. I want to offer my sincere thanks to Chief Garzarek for his service and wish him well in the future. Effective immediately, I have appointed Glenn Johnson to serve as Interim Fire Chief. We will take some time to determine our process for the selection of our next Fire Chief. We will keep you informed as we know more about this process. In the meantime, I know you will continue to serve the community to the very best of your ability and that you will fully support Chief Johnson and the entire Fire Department team during this time of transition. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me, your supervisor, or Human Resources. Thank you for all you do to serve the community.
Stuckey also released the following statement on the matter:
As City Administrator, I was having frank discussions with Chief Garzarek regarding my performance expectations. Through this process, he made the personal choice to resign at that time. I respect his decision and thank him for his service to the City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.