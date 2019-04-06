FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Farmers Market hosted its first ever Goats in Pajamas party on Saturday.
Over 300 people were in attendance Saturday to love and cuddle all the baby goats wearing stylish pajamas, some people reportedly traveled as far away as Clarksville. The goats were from Noble Springs Dairy, who provide goat cheese, milk, chocolate, and soaps to the community.
Sponsors of the event provided fencing and hay for the festivities.
The pajama party featuring goats was just one part of Franklin Farmers Market's Saturday events with many meat, vegetable, bread and baked goods vendors and food trucks also on site.
