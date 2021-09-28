FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - As a part of Hunger Action Month, a Franklin Business owner is sharing his journey from a food pantry client to now food pantry donor.
Business owner Shawn Kaplan and his family have genuinely put their heart into helping organizations such as Second Harvest. They even showing their children the significance of helping others. But they started with very humble beginnings.
"You can't tell the story of Second Harvest without talking about the partner agencies like Greenhouse Ministries and without talking about donors like Shawn and Jennifer Kaplan," Taylor Loyal with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee said.
Shawn and Jennifer Kaplan funded their first mobile pantry back in 2015. But they weren't always in the position to give back. Shawn Kaplan said he remembers growing up in a single-parent household.
"We would go to the mobile pantries where we will live, and I think it helped my mom during those tough times where she needed extra assistance," Shawn Kaplan said.
Today you could say things have come full circle. They've funded 70 Mobile Pantries in six years, helping Second Harvest distribute more than 1.6 million pounds of food. They have done all of this with their children by their side.
"They get a chance to see their parent loving on people in their community and helping and handing something out," Shawn Kaplan said.
"Change doesn't just happen. It takes people to step up and do that, and all of us can do that," Loyal said.
To be a part of that change, you can visit Kroger locations before the month of September ends. Donate at the registers or donate food items to their donation buckets.
