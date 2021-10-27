FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin detectives are looking for two suspects from an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday night at the Columbia Avenue Market Master gas station.
Police said in a statement that they are looking for the gunman that wore a red hoodie during the incident. The word "Trap" was written in white lettering on the chest and on the side of the hoodie.
Franklin Police also stated that they are trying to locate another suspect that dropped off two other robbery suspects and proceeded to drive away in a maroon Dodge Durango.
According to the statement, police were able to locate Nashville resident Tyshawn Hoesay, 26, shortly after the incident. Hoesay is currently behind bars.
To see the video that the police have of the incident, click here.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the other two missing suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 615 794 4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
