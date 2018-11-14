We all know that famous middle section of the downtown Franklin square. A debate is on as to who owns it, the city or the Franklin Daughters of the Confederacy. It's a matter that could be headed straight for court.
Earlier this year, a group of pastors shared their hopes historical markers would go on the downtown Franklin square to join the confederate monument there now. They wanted the markers to share other parts of Franklin's history including the stories of African Americans. The board of mayor and aldermen endorsed the resolution for the markers.
The Franklin Daughters of the Confederacy said the markers can't go in the middle section of the square because they own the land, not the city. Their attorney Doug Jones said documents from 1899 show a judge forever dedicated the ground to them when the monument was built. Jones said members of the group never got notice of the plans for the markers or were asked their opinions.
Jones' court documents claim the city seeks to deny its own past actions and records. He told News 4 Franklin doesn't have evidence they own the land.
Franklin city administrator Eric Stucky said there's no known deed for that area.
"These claims that were made, and these threats that were made about legal action if we did anything different was a surprise to us," he said. "The city has acted as an owner. It's been looked at as public space throughout. We have worked with that space and not ever been challenged about changes on that space."
The city of Franklin and the Franklin Daughters of the Confederacy may have to go to court to determine the owner.
Stuckey said they've offered a settlement. He said the Franklin Daughters of the Confederacy can own a paved area right around the monument because that may be the space dedicated to them in 1899. He said pictures at the time only showed a small space around the monument, and the expansion of that middle section only came later.
"The rest of it that the city's built up, that the community uses, and that we've maintained for decades ought to be public space," said Stuckey. "We have behaved for decades in terms of maintaining that area. That has always worked through the city."
Jones said the Franklin Daughters of the Confederacy won't be taking the settlement.
