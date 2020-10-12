NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin County school board has voted to keep the Rebel as Franklin County High School's mascot.
Superintendent Stanley Bean confirmed the announcement to News4 Monday evening.
The Rebel mascot was at the center of controversy over the last few months. Many people did not like the mascot being that of a Confederate man.
On Monday, the school board voted 5-3 to keep the Rebel mascot.
