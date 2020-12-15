WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - George Butler, the long-time principal at North Lake Elementary in Tullahoma, has died after contracting COVID-19, Franklin County Schools announced.
Butler was in his 50th year to be employed by Franklin County Schools. According to a statement posted on the school system’s website, he wanted to complete 50 years before retiring.
“This is a tremendous loss for the students and staff of Franklin County Schools,” the school system said in a statement. “He will be fondly remembered and missed as a true professional educator dedicated to meeting the needs of the students. Mr. Butler was a friend and mentor to many teachers and administrators.”
Butler graduated from Franklin County High School in 1967. He began teaching fourth, fifth and sixth graders at Belvidere School in 1971 and also served as the school’s principal for three years.
After teaching fifth grade at Clark Memorial School for 16 years, he was appointed principal at North Lake Elementary when it opened in the 1991-92 school year.
“He was the ultimate example of an educator who is in it for all the right reasons,” Franklin County Director of Schools Stanley Bean said. “He kept up with students long after they left his elementary school and helped many of his families.”
“Mr. Butler was a long-standing member of FCEA and a true advocate for public education. We thank him and his family for his years of dedicated service to our students and community,” the Franklin County Education Association said in a statement posted on social media.
The school posted on its Facebook page on Dec. 5 that Butler had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
