BELVIDERE, TN (WSMV) – A Franklin County man is behind bars for fatally shooting a his wife and injuring his two sons.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1600 block of Vernon Ridge Road on Saturday at around 4:30 p.m. While deputies were en route to the location, dispatch told them gunshots were fired.
When deputies arrived, they went into the home and found a woman who had been fatally shot on the floor. The woman has been identified as 46-year-old Holly Maxwell. Deputies also found two male juveniles who had sustained gunshot wounds in the adjacent home.
As deputies secured the scene they found Maxwell's husband, 48-year-old Christopher Maxwell, in an adjacent milk barn. Deputies took Maxwell into custody and took him to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems for treatment of chest pains.
One of the juveniles found in the adjacent home, age 14, was flown to Erlanger Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The other juvenile, age 13, was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Maxwell was later transported to the Franklin County Jail and booked on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempt and aggravated child abuse and neglect. He is being held with no bond and has a court date set for Thursday, March 5th in Franklin County General Sessions Court.
The investigation is ongoing.
