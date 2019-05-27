WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Divers from the Franklin County Rescue Squad recovered items from Tims Ford Lake on Monday.
A family of a retired veteran reported he had dropped his wallet and keys in the lake.
After a short search, divers found the man’s wallet. While searching, they also found a purse under a dock.
Utilizing the driver’s license and a Facebook search, dispatchers from the Franklin County Communications Center were able to locate the woman.
The woman responded to the scene to collect her wallet.
