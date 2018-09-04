WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A corrections officer in Franklin County was injured during an incident involving an inmate on Monday night.
Officer Jonathan Baker was transported to Erlanger Hospital after suffering a broken leg.
The altercation happened around 7:15 p.m. Additional details have not been released about what led up to the incident.
The inmate, identified as Brandon J. Quick, was being held on theft of property charges.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing.
Additional charges will be presented to the Franklin County Grand Jury on Tuesday afternoon.
