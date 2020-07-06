FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Whether you're sore from an intense workout or had a stressful day at work, recovery is key to continue pushing on.
That's exactly what the Recovery Lounge in Franklin does - relax and recovery. The lounge customizes a recovery plan to complement your fitness plan.
It offers service from cryotherapy, a three-minute treatment exposing your body temperatures between -50° and -225°, to stretch therapy. A smoothie bar is also an option to give your body its vital nutrients.
The lounge takes pride in its holistic approach to help its customers in their fitness journeys without any injury.
After a busy holiday weekend, News4's Justin Beasley is heading to The Recovery Lounge for some R&R on this Monday morning.
