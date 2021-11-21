FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The Franklin community honored Fire Battalion Chief Andrew Gentry Fox Sunday.
Members of the community were invited to pay their respects along the procession route at 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Fox died last week at the age of 70. He retired in 2012 after 38 years of service.
During those years, he served with the Williamson County Rescue Squad, the Franklin Fire Department, and as a statewide instructor for the fire school.
Fox’s visitation will take place Monday from 12 to 12:45 p.m. at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. His funeral will start at 1:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.