ASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A massive show of support in Franklin Tuesday night as people come together to pray and talk about what needs to change in the country.
“I want you to know as I step back that I’ll always be here for you,” Police Chief Deborah Faulkner told the crowd.
At least 2,000 people gathered at the First Missionary Baptist Church, that’s according to a man counting for crowd control. Many still with raw emotion from the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
“We’re not here to make you feel guilty but we’re here to help share our burden so that you can help carry it with us,” said one of the speakers.
Franklin native Gleon Harrison also speaking, “It doesn’t have to be your problem for it to be your fight.” Harrison going on to say, ”What we have to do better as a people is we have to start looking at people as people because you see more people outraged over property as if property takes priority over people.”
News4 streamed the vigil live to our website.
The message from most, it’s not just enough to say there needs to be something done. “Speak up, stand together, and have love for your neighbor.”
Harrison says, “It’s OK to see color. We’re supposed to see color, God created different shades for a purpose, to appreciate them. Not to discriminate against them.”
All vigil attendees were encouraged to go home right after and not bring a movement downtown.
