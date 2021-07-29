WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports 38 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
The Sheriff’s Office said the inmates had tested positive on July 17. Since that time inmates and employees have been exposed to the virus. Deputies will attempt to limit contact with citizens to prevent spread of the virus.
“At the inception of the problem, jail staff and the jail physician put into place all approved and required CDC guidelines and protocols for combatting the COVID-19 virus,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted on social media on Thursday. “Quarantine and medical treatment are just two of the guidelines being used to ensure the safety of non-infected persons and the care of positive patients are the top priority.”
The Sheriff’s Office said inmates testing positive for the virus are receiving optimal medical care and no one to date has required hospitalization.
Ten inmates returned to work on Thursday after a negative COVID test and going through the protocols that have been put in place.
“The corrections and medical staff will continue to implement all proper and required guidelines and policies to combat the spread of the virus,” the release said. “Deputies and staff are also following policies and guidelines to minimize the need for citizens to enter the jail. Any business that can be conducted in the parking lot by a deputy will be done that way.”
Deputies will still go to residents’ homes and respond to emergency calls.
