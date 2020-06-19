FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A business in Franklin is offering free compression session for healthcare frontline workers.
The Recovery Lounge is a new small business located in Franklin designed to help you well recover in between workouts.
Many people are getting back in the gym and recovery is essential. Another aspect of boosting your immune system is so important to our everyday health.
The Recovery Lounge is also trying to build a clientele for their new company that began a month before the COVID-19 shutdown.
Kenny Bailey, who is the owner of Recovery Lounge, encourages all front line workers to schedule ahead for their free 30 minute compression session. He said he is making sure his business does their part to help out our essential workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.