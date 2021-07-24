NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vandals hit a Franklin, Tennessee, boutique overnight on the Saturday of their grand opening. Instead of a positive first day, the owner was left with a mess to clean up for their storefront.
The J. Lee Boutique wasn't in the best condition on Saturday morning. The owner told News4 that all of the doors and windows were spray-painted by vandals targeting her business.
The store's owner, JoAnna Corbin, says she is devastated after seeing her brand new store in a defaced condition.
"Today is my Grand Opening and we have been working non-stop all week so to receive that phone call this morning was stressful, to say the least, but you know we are here," Corbin said.
Surveillance video from across the boutique shows someone walking over and spray painting the store. Pictures reveal white spray paint covering the front portion of the store where the vandals drew an “x” on the door along with other unrecognizable images.
Corbin said she posted what happened on social media and several people in the Franklin area helped her remove the spay paint before her grand opening.
"My event is going on right now as we speak and the community has come together and they have really made this happen," Corbin said.
Corbin says she is remaining positive over the incident and will focus on all of the love and support she has received today despite what happened to the business.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the vandalism to contact the Franklin Police at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.