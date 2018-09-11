NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Blood donors are able to receive free lunch and free haircuts if they participate in a community drive on Wednesday in Franklin.
Southern Oral & Facial Surgery is teaming up with the American Red Cross for the drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click here to sign up for an appointment.
All donors will receive snacks and a free haircut coupon for Sports Cuts.
Donors who sign up for appointments between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will receive a free lunch.
Participants will also be able to enter in drawings to win prizes.
The blood drive will be held at 3000 Stansberry Lane, Suite 101, Franklin, TN, 37069.
Below are the requirements for donors:
- All donors must be at least 17 years of age
- Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds
- Donors must be in good general health
- Valid identification (driver's license, passport, etc.) required
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.