FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police closed and padlocked The Tin Roof 2 in the Cool Springs section of Franklin after several incident including assaults and rape.
Police said the bar closure comes after "70 incidents including 13 assaults, rape, public indecency, theft, gun possession, theft, and DUI." These incidents happened between January 1 to September 30 of this year.
Police and city officials said "Tin Roof 2 is a public nuisance and has been granted a writ of temporary injunction abating a nuisance, padlocking premises, and allowing the search of the premises."
According to the order, it prohibits anyone, including the owners of Tin Roof 2 from even entering the premises until after the October 12.
"The Franklin Police Department, city officials, and District Attorney’s Office consider the padlocking of a business a last resort when a business blatantly promotes behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our citizens and community," police said in a statement on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.