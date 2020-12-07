FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – An ice rink and sports complex could be coming to Franklin if a developer gets their way.
Warhorse Venture Partners has land currently under contract at the corner of Long Lane and Alfred Ladd Road for the ice rink project. Right now, it’s a corn field but President and Managing Partner Eric Kaehr wants it to become a “between 120,000 and 150,000 square foot” center for indoor hockey which would contain two full size hockey rinks. Kaehr said that in between that building and the 100,000 square foot multi-sports complex, there would also be 50,000 square feet of retail, shops, restaurants, and a physical therapy practice.
Kaehr said he wants to build on that land because of “proximity to the highway to move traffic, future extensions of road systems and improvements by the city and the county, and the ability to tap into hotels and other density that will happen down the road.”
But the plans have been met with pushback from the Ladd Park community, whose HOA went as far as paying for a polling service to ask the more than 1200 homes to weigh in on the sports complex.
HOA Vice President Mike Blair said only the President of the HOA knows how the poll was counted and secured but reports 81% of the neighborhood that responded was against the project with only 17% for it. “I think that Ladd Park has spoken quite clearly that the single-family residential homes should be in this area behind us backing up to Ladd Park,” said Blair. He continued, “We are for the sports complex. Ladd Park is for it. The HOA Board is for it. We’re just not for it being right here in our own front yard. It’s just not a good fit for our community.”
When News4 asked Kaehr about the poll findings, he said he believes the poll was done before any improvements were made after community meetings he held. He said it was, “before we moved the hockey complex much further west to remove the mass in the size of the building so they couldn’t see it to add the additional buffering.” Additionally, he said there has been new community benefits included in the project such as, “putting in a 150-300 foot buffer area to the neighborhood, including an 8 foot berm, a 6 foot privacy fence, roughly 550,000 of matured trees, [and] offering to extend the road system to three lanes to funnel traffic in and out.”
Traffic is still a major concern from Ladd Park residents. Steve Abernathy chose to retire there and said, “because of the volume of traffic that needs to come out of it during competitions and tournaments, it needs to be access on to a four-lane highway. Not to a three-lane highway or two lane highway we have right now.”
Abernathy also said traffic will be a major problem until the Long Lane overpass is complete.
He told News4 that Ward 3 Alderman Scott Speedy said the Long Lane overpass won’t be finished until 2026, yet Kaehr said the sports complex could be finished by 2023. News4 reached out to Speedy for comment but did not hear back.
In addition to traffic, some residents fear the construction and blasting could affect their homes.
Megan Thiel’s home is caddy corner to the land where the project would be built. She said they are already experiencing almost daily blasting on the opposite side of the neighborhood because of construction and “can only imagine how much more stress will be put on our foundations should something like this massive development come in.”
Thiel said, “One thing that nobody can really answer is if theres damage done to our home, who would be responsible for it? Would it be the developer? We were told that we would file with our insurance.” She continued, “So basically if they develop something here, we’re putting our homes, our biggest financial expenditure at great risk.”
News4 pressed Kaehr on that issue too.
He said he and his company have already made a commitment to resident in a community and heard their concerns about the blasting. “We will make a commitment to work with the state fire marshal. Whatever the thresholds are for blasting, we will make a commitment to be a measure below that. I don’t know what that number is yet until we get further into the process,” said Kaehr.
At least two Franklin residents expressed the desire for the sports complex in the proposed spot. Martin Rioux who said he lives about a mile and a half from the rink said, “I don’t believe that any project always come with just positive. There is always some negative impact but I do believe there is more positive than negative with this project.”
Dan Merker added that it will cut down on the travel time he has now taking his two kids to hockey in Antioch and Bellevue. Merker said even though the land was a cornfield when he purchased his home, he had future growth in mind. “When I bought over here, I bought an area that I knew was not going to get developed behind me which is why the back of our house backs up to the river.”
But others like Michelle Sutton, moved in with Envision Franklin in mind. She said, “A lot of us bought into this neighborhood knowing that Envision Franklin existed and we did our research on Envision Franklin knowing that if this was going to turn into anything other than a cornfield that it would be single family homes.”
That’s what is now under review by the Franklin Alderman to be changed. Thursday, a resolution to adopt an Envision Franklin Plan amendment will go in front of the Planning Commission to decide if the land will stay residential or become recreational space. If they vote in favor of changing the design concept, a zoning change would still need to go through three readings of the Aldermen after that. An exact decision on whether the ice rink can be built may not happen until after March.
Sutton said, “Just put yourself in our shoes. Imagine something like this being built literally in your backyard. Would you be ok with 700 parking spots? Would you be OK with the noise of car doors and lights and horns being you know until 11 o’clock or 12 o’clock at night?”
The resolution amendment for the Envision Franklin plan can be found here.
More details of the proposed Franklin Sports Complex can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.