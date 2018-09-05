CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fourth suspect involved in a 2016 home invasion on Blakemore Drive has been arrested by U.S. Marshals, according to Clarksville Police.
Police said Kamari Wilson was arrested at a home on Copperfield Court by U.S. Marshals.
He was wanted in connection with a home invasion on Oct. 3, 2016, on Blakemore Drive.
Kevonte White, John Banks Jr. and Damari Moore were arrested in 2017.
Wilson, 20, has been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Bond has been set at $50,000.
Police said suspects forced entry into the house and shot a man that was inside.
The suspects fled before being able to take property.
