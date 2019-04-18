MUG - Jadon Malone - 4/16/19

Jadon Malone was charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary by Clarksville Police. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fourth person has been arrested after a deadly home break-in last year.

Clarksville police arrested Jadon Malone on Tuesday night.

Investigators believe he was involved with a home break-in on Post Road in May 2018 where a teen was shot and killed.

Malone was being held in Nashville on a separate homicide charge.

Earlier Clarksville police announced Corban Mines, Victoria Powell and Tyler Stilke had been arrested in connection to the murder.

