CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fourth person has been arrested after a deadly home break-in last year.
Clarksville police arrested Jadon Malone on Tuesday night.
Investigators believe he was involved with a home break-in on Post Road in May 2018 where a teen was shot and killed.
Malone was being held in Nashville on a separate homicide charge.
Earlier Clarksville police announced Corban Mines, Victoria Powell and Tyler Stilke had been arrested in connection to the murder.
