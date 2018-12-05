WAYNESBORO, TN (WSMV)- The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says four teenagers escaped Hollis Academy Tuesday night.
Police say one 15-year-old boy escaped the Andrew Jackson Drive halfway house around 7:30p.m.
Authorities believe that he is heading back to his home in Lawrence County.
Later that night, three more young men, ages 14, 15 and 17, escaped at 11:30p.m.
Police say they may be heading toward the Nashville area.
Authorities advise that if you see a group of young men asking for rides or attempting to steal a car, call the police immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.