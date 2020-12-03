WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Four Wilson County schools will transition to remote learning on Monday, December 7th: Carroll-Oakland (K-8), Southside (K-8), Springdale Elementary, and Stoner Creek Elementary.
Remote learning at those schools will continue until December 18th, which leads into the holiday/winter break.
The district says that the 6th grade potion of Mt. Juliet Middle/West Wilson Middle at MJMS are not affected by this closure.
The district released a statement that said in part:
The reason for this change in learning is due to an increasing number of students and staff affected by COVID-19, and out of the extreme caution for keeping our school community healthy.
Food Service will be available using our remote learning protocols. Should any students need food assistance during this time, then please email a cafeteria manager from any other neighboring non-Remote school. Please place those orders by 9:00 a.m. each school day. Meals can be picked up from 11:00-11:30 a.m. The contact info link for cafeteria managers is here: https://www.wcschools.com/Page/1435For families that may be struggling with reliable access to the internet, please know that parking lots at these affected schools have been made available as a hotspot for additional support during this time. Also, please notify your student’s teachers if your internet is not reliable so that we can provide learning packets as needed.More detailed information about this transition to Remote Learning has been emailed to our families with these schools.We understand that this is a very difficult time for everyone and we appreciate all of the flexibility extended during implementation of our Remote Learning. Please let your student’s teachers know about individual needs or concerns. We will continue to give you updates as information becomes available.
We are in this together!
