KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Four students at the University of Tennessee are awaiting punishment after the school says they violated COVID-19 policies.
The university says three of the students were caught hosting parties, and breaking health codes in the process.
The fourth student faces punishment from the university because they reportedly left self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
UT put out a letter last week outlining appropriate behaviors and punishments.
Under those guidelines, the students could face expulsion from the university.
"It’s possible that you could be expelled from school and I will not hesitate to do that if people, our students, are irresponsible,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said in a video conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.