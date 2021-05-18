NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four Texas men are now facing federal charges after a long investigation conducted by the FBI following a series of ATM thefts in the Midstate and other places.
Four Texan men were arrested the morning of April 26 after stealing from an ATM at Mount Juliet. The investigation is in connection to an FBI investigation of more than $732,000 stolen from ATMs.
Elijah Diaz, 19; Troy Alan Parker, 18; Willie Charles White, 21; and Abraham Woods, 32 have been a part of a criminal complaint for over a year in which the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in Nashville had been investigating.
According to the FBI, the method the men used to steal from the ATMs involved stealing a high towing capacity pickup truck then attaching J-hooks and chains to the ATM.
The FBI said the men would commit the theft during early morning hours while wearing masks and hoodies. Once the shell of the ATM was pried open, the stolen truck using J-hooks would pull open the safe door of the ATM for the cash to be stolen.
On April 4, a theft of an ATM at the Wilson Bank & Trust in Murfreesboro. Video surveillance of the scene shows two of the men driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup at 1:14 am to pry open an ATM. The FBI said their investigation identified the same truck used at another site early in the evening on April 3.
A review of surveillance footage identified a black Dodge Durango with Texas plates and a driver appearing to have been casing the machine. The FBI said in coordination with their Houston office, was able to identify the driver as Willie White as the driver of the black Dodge Durango.
Murfreesboro Police had previously conducted a traffic stop of the Durango on April 2 and identified Elijah Dian and Troy Parker as the occupants. Officers also made notice of crowbars and chains in the rear of the vehicle.
On April 25, Houston law enforcement informed the Nashville FBI that white and others Nashville and likely preparing for an ATM theft.
The following day on April 26, an ATM theft occurred at the Wilson Bank & Trust in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
The FBI said, "Surveillance cameras captured the theft where an individual in a hooded sweatshirt pried open the shell of the machine while another individual positioned a stolen pickup truck, attached hooks to the safe and drove forward, ripping open the safe. Both individuals then fled the scene with the cash from the ATM. The stolen pickup truck was found abandoned in Wilson County and contained several money cartridges from an ATM, scattered $20 bills, and crowbars."
Like the previous ATM thefts, surveillance shoed White's black Dodge Durango sizing up the intended ATM for theft the previous evening.
In the morning on April 26, the Dodge Durango was located at the Days Inn Hotel near I-40 in Holladay, Tennessee. The FBI said shortly after, the four men were arrested and investigators recovered more than $88,000 in cash at the scene.
The FBI said if the men are convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison.
