HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four teens have been arrested after leading police on a wild chase last week through two counties, and have been identified as teens who reportedly broke into cars in both Gallatin and Hendersonville.
Two suspects are on the run after leading police on a wild car chase through two counties overnight.
Police in Hendersonville said two 16-year-olds were in custody after the overnight chase Wednesday, April 24. It all started in Gallatin around 1 a.m. when Gallatin Police received a report of auto burglaries in progress.
The suspects left Gallatin in a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse, and then went into Hendersonville. A chase ensued westbound on Highway 386. Spike strips were used to stop the car, causing two of the tires to blow but the vehicle remained at a high rate of speed and continued on Highway 386 until the car exited onto West Main Street and continued south into Nashville on Gallatin Pike. Police continued to follow the suspects until the car crashed on James Robertson Parkway inside Davidson County. The driver reportedly ran away but was soon captured by police.
Three of the suspects jumped out and ran in two different directions. One of those suspects, the 16-year-old carrying a stolen handgun, was taken down by Hendersonville Police.
Two of the teens, both 18-years-old, ran away from police but were since identified as Dysean Fitzgerald and Ke'Andre Thompson. Both have been arrested.
The investigation revealed the group of burglars not only commited burglaries in Gallatin on the night the chase happened, but they also broke into six vehicles in Hendersonville. Police are continuing to investigate other auto burglaries in other areas and more charges are expected.
Both Fitzgerald and Thompson are from Nashville and are facing charges of evading arrest, six counts of burglary, and theft under $1,000. The 16-year-old driver of the car, also from Nashville, is facing those charges in addition to reckless endangerment and driving without a license. The 16-year-old who was caught with the handgun will face charges of evading arrest, handgun possession by a minor, possession of stolen property under $1,000, six counts of burglary, and theft under $1,000.
