NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a Metro Schools bus was involved in an accident on Old Hickory Boulevard.
The students, who attend Granbery Elementary, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center as precaution to be checked for minor injuries. There were 43 students on board the bus at the time of the accident.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Montelle Lane.
Metro Schools said the families of those students have been notified.
Another school bus was dispatched to pick the children up from the bus and take them to school.
