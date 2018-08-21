NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three country music legends and a Nashville pop music stars are the latest additions to the Music City Walk of Fame in downtown Nashville.
Brenda Lee, Ray Stevens, Jeannie Seely and Ben Folds made it 84 stars now on the Walk of Fame.
Tuesday’s ceremony was full of humor, stories of the past and great appreciation.
“While Georgia may always be on my mind, Nashville will always be in my heart,” said Lee, who hailed from Georgia.
She took “I’m Sorry” to the top of the charts and “Rockin Round the Christmas Tree” to the top of the world.
Her cradle to stage life started at age 11.
“You know for a little girl with big hair, my life’s been an incredible journey for me. To wind up getting this is just so wonderful,” said Lee.
Ray Stevens’ silliness made him famous, his song “Everything is Beautiful” made him classic.
“I just want to say thank you for such an honor,” said Stevens.
Jeannie Seeley joined the Grand Ole Opry 51 years ago, forever known for the song “Don’t Touch Me,” now with a star you can walk on.
“And I think this will be the first time in my career I won’t mind being stepped on,” said Seeley.
Ben Folds isn’t convinced he deserved to be in this class, honored as a musician who fought and saved famed Studio A from demolition.”
“I accept all of this simply because I take it as a challenge and it encourages me to do more,” said Folds.
Johnny Cash, Elvis, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn all have stars on the Walk of Fame, as does former Channel 4 anchor Dan Miller.
